Android game and app price drops: ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, Wreckfest, more

Justin Kahn -
ScourgeBringer

Your Thursday afternoon Android price drops have now been collated down below the fold for your money saving pleasure. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking solid price drops on Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker, Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells, up to $1,900 off The Frame smart TVs, and Galaxy Watch 7 from $224. Moving on to the software offers, highlights include titles like ScourgeBringer, Sigma Theory, Rush Rally Origins, Wreckfest, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

ScourgeBringer features:

ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Help Kyhra to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

