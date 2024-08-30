Today’s best iOS price drops: Almost Gone, This War of Mine, Radio Commander, more

Justin Kahn -
The Almost Gone

Before we head off into Labor Day weekend, it’s time to scope out Friday’s best App Store price drops on games and apps for your iPhone and iPad. Just be sure to stop by our hardware offers too – the Labor Day Apple gear deals are a flyin’! We have up to an insane $700 off M3 Pro MacBook Pro models right now, not mention the return of $299 pricing on iPad 10, a $100 price drop on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro, and AirTag starting from $19 a pop – but there’s even more waiting right here too. As for the apps, highlights include titles like This War of Mine, The Almost Gone, Radio Commander, Majesty Fantasy Kingdom Sim, and more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best App Store price drops. 

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

The Almost Gone features:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game.

Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate.

Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

