Labor Day Android game and app price drops: SOULVARS, Bloons TD 6, Space Grunts 2, more

Your Labor Day edition of the best Android game and app price drops is now ready to go down below. Our master collection of all the best Labor Day deals is waiting for you right here, highlighted by $250 price drops on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets alongside the best price ever on Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC. Just be sure to also check out our roundup of the best Labor Day deals under $30 and our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SOULVARS, Bloons TD 6, Streets of Rage 4, Space Grunts 2, Mazetools Mutant, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Guardian War: Ultimate Edition FREE (Reg. $1)
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $2)
- Hero of the Kingdom II FREE (Reg. $8.50)
- Bloons TD 6 $4 (Reg. $7)
- SOULVARS $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Streets of Rage 4 $5 (Reg. $9)
- Stardash – Remastered $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Space Grunts $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- Space Grunts 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Gunslugs $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Groundskeeper2 $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Gunslugs 2 $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Sir Questionnaire $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Residual $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Meganoid 2 $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Meganoid $2 (Reg. $4.50)
- Package Inc – Management Games $1 (Reg. $2)
- Ticket to Ride $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Solar Walk 2: Planetarium 3D $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Mazetools Mutant $3.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- FBReader Premium $8 (Reg. $13)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Mini Restaurant Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $3 (Reg. $5)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7.50 (Reg. $14)
- Plancon: Space Conflict $2 (Reg. $5)
- Yumsters! Premium $2 (Reg. $7.50)
- RPG Asdivine Hearts $2 (Reg. $8)
- RPG Asdivine Hearts 2 $2 (Reg. $8)
- Farm Frenzy Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Montezuma 2: Premium $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium $3 (Reg. $5)
- Asdivine Kamura $2 (Reg. $9)
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1 (Reg. $2)
- 911 Operator $2 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Enchanted Kingdom Premium $2 (Reg. $5)
- Rush Rally Origins $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
SOULVARS features:
While having a deep strategic sense, the vertically held smartphone controls allow for simple and exhilarating battles, training, dungeon exploration, and collection of random enchanted items. A world line in which even the fictitious concept of the soul can be converted into data. In return, people’s lives are threatened by the sudden appearance of deformities. The protagonists use the Soul Driver, a device that converts souls into data. They are responsible for the elimination of the deformities that threaten people, and work in a certain town…
