Labor Day Android game and app price drops: SOULVARS, Bloons TD 6, Space Grunts 2, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
SOULVARS

Your Labor Day edition of the best Android game and app price drops is now ready to go down below. Our master collection of all the best Labor Day deals is waiting for you right here, highlighted by $250 price drops on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets alongside the best price ever on Samsung’s new Snapdragon X Elite Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC. Just be sure to also check out our roundup of the best Labor Day deals under $30 and our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SOULVARS, Bloons TD 6, Streets of Rage 4, Space Grunts 2, Mazetools Mutant, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

SOULVARS features:

While having a deep strategic sense, the vertically held smartphone controls allow for simple and exhilarating battles, training, dungeon exploration, and collection of random enchanted items. A world line in which even the fictitious concept of the soul can be converted into data. In return, people’s lives are threatened by the sudden appearance of deformities. The protagonists use the Soul Driver, a device that converts souls into data. They are responsible for the elimination of the deformities that threaten people, and work in a certain town…

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Buy Labor Day sale now live: MacBooks $500 off, iP...
Samsung’s unlocked flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra now ...
All of the best Labor Day deals now live: Save on Apple...
Android game and app price drops: Majesty Fantasy Kingd...
Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC d...
Here’s our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals you ca...
Amazon Labor Day deals from $23: Echo smart speakers/di...
Score UGREEN’s adorable Uno 6-in-1 USB-C hub with...
Load more...
Show More Comments