Here’s our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals you can score today: Apple, e-bikes, tech, and more

It’s time to run down our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals you can pick up today. We have already brought you our favorite options under $30, alongside a master collection of all the deals you can take advantage of today, but now we are focused on our personal favorites. To be fair, the order of the deals below isn’t particularly relevant – any of these deals could sit at the number one spot if you ask me, they are just some of the best values and price drops live right now for Labor Day 2024 across a broad range of categories. From value-packed e-bike discounts from one of the best brands in the space and new all-time lows on 2024 tech courtesy of the Satechi and Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge, to exclusive price drops on gorgeous leather Apple Watch bands and thousands of dollars in savings on AI home appliances, hit the jump for our top 10 favorite Labor Day deals.

10. Amazon Echo Spot

The All-new Amazon Echo Spot is, at least for me, the most exciting new release from Amazon’s stable of tech this year, and that includes all of the new smart home gear we featured throughout the first half or more of the year. There’s just something about the setup with the animated display – it is certainly my night stand smart alarm clock speaker of choice right now. It plays songs, houses all of the Alexa voice command action you could ask for, and takes things up a notch from the Echo speakers with an onboard color display alongside the usual smart home control.

Grab one now down at $54.99 shipped from the regular $80 price tag – this is the lowest total we have ever tracked outside of the limited-time launch deal.

9. Samsung Bespoke A.I. Electric Washer/Ventless Dryer

Labor Day is one of the best times in the year to upgrade your home appliances and Samsung is here to offer some major savings with its popular Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer at $1,999 shipped. You’ll also get to benefit from a $100 credit on future purchases, as well as an extended two year Care+ plan at $148 off (costing just $1) – plus, there are even further bundle discounts when you buy multiple appliances together.

This ENERGY STAR certified appliance comes jam-packed with amazing AI-supported smart features like its ability to sense fabric types loaded into it and their soil levels, adjusting settings to wash them as needed. Its detergent tank also holds multiple loads of detergent and fabric softener so you don’t have to keep refilling it with each load – up to 47 loads of detergent only or split the Flex One compartment into 25 loads of detergent as well as 34 loads of softener. The best part about this model though, is the ventless design that allows it to be placed virtually anywhere it fits while the dual-inverter heat pump tech increases efficiency and can help calculate/predict energy costs to save you more money. You can also find Best Buy offering it for the time being at $1,800 too, without the bonus benefits.

8. Eve Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare Lamp

A hard one to leave off this list, especially considering it has returned to the Prime Day low, Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread is now down at $75. The portable smart lamp has a multitude of uses and is now seeing solid 25% price drop through today for the 2024 Labor Day festivities. The weatherproof design joins full Siri control alongside a carry/hang handle and there’s no hub, bridge, and subscription needed. Get a closer look right here and you’ll find the rest of the Eve Labor Day deals here.

7. Sonos Ace Noise Cancelling Headphones

There are some notable headphone deals on tap for Labor Day this year, including AirPods Max and the latest Bose Ultra sets, but we would be remiss not include the first price drop on the Sonos Ace.

Joining a host of other Sonos home theater deals, Amazon is now offering the best straight up cash deal on the new can we called a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on. Regularly $449, you can score a set in black or white down at $399 shipped right now.

A hard one to leave off this list, especially considering it has returned to the Prime Day low, Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread is now down at $75. The portable smart lamp has a multitude of uses and is now seeing solid 25% price drop through today for the 2024 Labor Day festivities. The weatherproof design joins full Siri control alongside a carry/hang handle and there’s no hub, bridge, and subscription needed. Get a closer look right here and you’ll find the rest of the Eve Labor Day deals here.

6. Apple iPad 9 and 10

We just saw Apple unleash its new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, but for some folks it is the more casual models that work best. Whether it’s for the kids or just as a casual tablet experience for video chatting, web browsing, and watching videos in planes, trains, and automobiles, it’s hard to deny the value of the current-gen Apple iPad 10 and the previous iPad 9, especially with the Labor Day deals, and you can bring one home right now starting from just $199.

5. Satechi Qi2 Wireless MagSafe Car Charger

One of the best Apple-based accessories I had a chance to test out this year so far was the latest Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. It comes very close to both looking and functioning like something Apple could have designed in my opinion, and it is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked for Labor Day. Regularly $60, using the promo code you’ll find right here will knock it down to $44.99 – this is matching the lowest it has ever gone for and only the second time it has dropped in price since release.

Delivering 15W of juice via the magnetic charging pad resting atop the adjustable metal body, you can get a complete picture of what you’re in for in our hands-on impressions feature right here.

4. Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch Bands

The number 4 position is going to the entire Burton Goods leather Apple Watch band lineup, and for a few good reasons. Firstly, they are simply gorgeous with an artisan-grade handcrafted build made from American full-grain leather that elevates any Apple Watch model. Secondly, they are among the best leather straps for Apple’s wearables I have ever tested out, but more importantly than all of this, they are now at the best prices ever. We have secured an exclusive 35% price drop on all of the brand’s leather bands for 9to5 readers, which yields the best price they have ever landed at.

Get a complete rundown of the exclusive pricing and our exclusive promo code right here.

3. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day sale, Best Buy is currently offering the lowest price we have tracked for Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge at $899.99 shipped. That’s straight up a $450 discount on a fairly new laptop that debuted earlier this year alongside other Copilot+ PCs that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite ARM chipset. This Copilot+ PC dropped to $1,000 last month, but today’s deal shaves $450 off its price tag for the first time to mark the lowest price for Labor Day. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy right now which comes with a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen panel. It’s packed 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, and it also comes with a dedicated NPU to power Microsoft’s new Copilot+ features.

And be sure to scope out our roundup of the best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals at up to $350 off.

2. Lectric XP 3.0 e-bikes

If you’re looking for an affordable e-bike to add to your commute, you can’t do much better for the price than Lectric’s XP 3.0 e-bikes, which was recently named the third best-selling EV in America behind Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3. There are two main choices here, aside from the multiple aesthetics options: the standard model that goes for $999 shipped and the long-range models that have been given a rare $100 price cut to $1,199 shipped for the holiday (normally $1,299).

You’ll gain up to a 45-mile travel range with the standard model and an increased 65-mile range with its long-range counterpart, with both models maxing out at 20 MPH. What’s best is, as per usual, the discounts are placed on the bundle packages that come along with the e-bikes – and these babies are seeing up to $355 in free gear being tacked on, along with the long list of stock features like hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, puncture-resistant tires, and more.

1. Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro

While there are a few items on this list that could very well have got the number 1 spot – frankly all of them could have, it’s hard to deny the basically insane pricing now live on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Pro right now. We are almost exactly a week away from next week’s Glowtime event and roughly a month out from the new M4 Mac lineup, but at $500 off for everyone and up to $700 off for My Best Buy members, these are wild prices nonetheless.

We are talking about a M3 Pro chip machine with at least 18GB of RAM and an Apple Intelligence ready feature set that is now at the lowest prices we have ever tracked. If you ask me, you really can’t go wrong with these deals unless you specifically plan on paying full price for the new M4 models over the next month or two.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!