Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with $130 in freebies + extra $200 if you buy two 

If you happened to miss out on the short-lived Labor Day offers, Blix is once again offering a solid deal on its Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike. Regularly $1,899, you can now land one down at $1,499 shipped. That’s $400 off the going rate and, on top of that, you’ll land a FREE Solo Fender set worth $59 and a $59 Sol Rear Rack FREE of charge. That’s a total of $518 in savings here. And to sweeten the deal even more, Blix is offering an additional $200 off when buying any 2 bikes – simply add both to your cart and apply code RIDETOGETHER to redeem the deal.

The Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike stands out from many of the more rugged and hardcover models out there. It trades in the tough off-road vibes for the far more relaxed beach cruiser aesthetic, something that looks right at home on a Sunday afternoon stroll through the neighborhood, an evening ride on the boardwalk, and casual rides into town. I really like the overall look and feel here.

It sports a 750W rear hub motor powered by way of the 614Wh capacity battery that combine together to have you whipping around at up to 20MPH for as many as 45 miles at a time.

The 27.5-inch by 2.4-inch puncture-resistant tires wheel around with your choice of both purely electrified momentum or with the pedal assistance (12-magnet cadence sensor). From there, you’ll find a Shimano 7-speed derailleur alongside mechanical disc brakes, and an LCD display that presents real-time riding data, battery analytics, and provides a home for you to make setting adjustments – the onboard USB port can charge your phone too.

Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike features:

One of the lowest step-through cruiser ebikes available. Featuring a classic beach cruiser style with a cushy seat, wide handlebars, and large tires for ultimate comfort riding. The Blix modular rack system includes smart mounting points in the front and rear that let you add a variety of unique Blix accessories. Customize your ride exactly according to your needs, preference or situation. You do you. The magic happens in the details. We build every Blix bike with an obsessively high level of attention to details, allowing us to create a utility-friendly ebike with high-performance components for any riding conditions, without sacrificing a visually compelling design.

