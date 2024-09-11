Today’s best iOS price drops: The Room Old Sins, The Stillness of the Wind, iWriter Pro, more

The Room Old Sins

This morning’s mid-week collection of the best App Store price drops is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside the iPhone and iPad apps, we are also tracking some notable hardware offers including Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini for Mac as well as Apple Watch Series 9 steel cell models up to $150 off, and elevated trade-in values on Series 9 that can net you Apple Watch Series 10 at $99. Not to mention this exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s gorgeous new leather iPhone 16 cases from $40. As for the apps, highlights include titles like The Room Old Sins, The Stillness of the Wind, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

The Room Old Sins features:

THE ROOM FOUR IS HERE! Welcome to The Room: Old Sins, the fourth episode of the multi-award winning ‘The Room’ puzzle game series.

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.

The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

