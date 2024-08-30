Nintendo just served up 5 minutes of new Zelda Echoes of Wisdom gameplay footage and story details

We are quickly nearing the release of the new Legend Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on Nintendo Switch with release set in under a month from now on September 26. After unleashing the new Traversing Hyrule trailer earlier this month, Nintendo is ramping up for launch with today’s new Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom — Into the Still World, a Journey Continued trailer. Check out the over 5-minute new look at the upcoming Hyrule adventure below.

We have previously detailed the pre-order bonus options – you can even score your physical pre-order at the lowest price ever right now, $35 – and got good look at Zelda’s trusty steed in the previous trailer right here. But today Nintendo is giving us a fresh look at the new Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

In the over 5 minutes of new gameplay footage and story hints, we get more details on the blight that is taking over this game’s version of the kingdom.

Delve deep into the rifts tearing Hyrule apart and explore the Still World. Plus, learn about Zelda’s swordfighter form, extravagant automatons, and some of the denizens you’ll encounter on your journey!

Scope it out for yourself below:

Here’s more details directly from Nintendo:

The rifts that encroach on the kingdom of Hyrule lead to the mysterious Still World, filled with challenges to overcome and dangers to face – where trees, fragments of land, people, and other items have been swallowed and now float in the void. With the ethereal creature Tri’s help, Princess Zelda can enter the Still World from rifts located around Hyrule, where she will encounter dungeons to explore and bosses to confront. Exploring what lies within these rifts will require Zelda to carve out a path with her ability to create echoes – imitations of objects and creatures found in the environment, a power she now wields thanks to Tri and the Tri Rod.

