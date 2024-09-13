Score an extra Switch Lite or one for the kids while they are on sale at Amazon for $170

While you can still score a pre-order on the new Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with the bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack at $209.99 ($40 in savings), Amazon just dropped the standard edition Turquoise model down at $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid 15% price drop and a relatively rare one at that. Deals on Switch Lite don’t come around all that often, but when they do, they also don’t tend to stick around for very often. If you’re looking to nab a spare or one to keep the kids away from the main system, now’s your shot.

It might not be the shiny new golden Hyrule model and it doesn’t include the bonus Switch Online action, but it is otherwise the same thing in terms of functionality and won’t reach as deep into your pocket.

But if you do have your eye on the new Hyrule model, pre-orders are still live at Best Buy for $209.99 shipped. That’s mean’s you’re paying full price for the new Zelda design, but also scoring $30 off the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership here.

The new Hyrule edition was announced alongside the new Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game with both set to release very soon on September 26, 2024. Check out the latest from Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom below:

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Compact, lightweight handheld system

Available in a range of fun colors

Online and local wireless multiplayer

Nintendo Switch is the home of Mario & friends

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!