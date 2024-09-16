Check out Spigen’s new iPod Classic-style iPhone 16 Pro Case down at $22 [Launch deal]

We have seen some cool new iPhone 16 cases this year, some with Camera control buttons, bumper cases with aerospace metal, and some gorgeous leather options, but we also just spotted Spigen’s new classic iPod-looking model. The brand is no stranger to introducing designs heavily-inspired by classic Apple gear, much like the G3 iMac case that is now live for iPhone 16, and for the launch of Apple’s latest it is also bringing back one of its iPod designs. Now available for purchase in Classic Black or Classic Silver for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, you can get a closer look at the new Spigen iPod case below.

New Spigen iPod Classic iPhone 16 Pro Case

This morning we also took a quick look at Spigen’s new T1 Camera Control case, one of only a handful of options out there with a proper cover over the new camera button that supports swipe and gesture control.

Rewind time. The Ultra Hybrid Classic MagFit transforms your iPhone 16 into an iPod Classic. Its nostalgic design keeps your iPhone looking like your favorite portable MP3 player and protects it from daily drops and scratches.

The new iPod Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit, however, trades-out the Camera Control button in favor of a cutout and a classic Apple iPod design.

Spigen says it “transforms your iPhone 16 into an iPod Classic,” leaving your new iPhone 16 with that retro Apple vibes while still delivering on the usual specs of its Ultra Hybrid cases.

The iPod transport shuttle controls on the back unfortunately won’t control your music, but they do hide the case’s MagSafe array to ensure it remains compatible with chargers, magnetic stands, and more.

It is made from the brand’s usual combination of PC and TPU alongside what sounds like even stronger magnets than year’s past and “military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology.” The aforementioned open cutout to allow the Apple Camera Control button to pop through joins raised edges around the screen and camera array, as you would expect, and compatibility with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories.

In other words, it is basically the same Spigen iPhone case that has been popular around here for years among the budget-minded, just with a sweet iPod Classic design.

It is now available for purchase via the brand’s official Amazon storefront in Classic Silver and Classic Black colorways for $22.99 – it carries a $50 MSRP on the Spigen site. However, an on-page coupon is offering a nice launch deal that drops it down to $21.84 Prime shipped.

Browse through the rest of the Spigen iPhone 16 cases right here, as well as the new Camera Control-equipped T1 here.

