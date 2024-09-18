Today’s best iOS price drops and freebies: Cosmic Express, Northland Heroes, Sokobond, more



Your mid-week collection of the best App Store price drops and freebies are ready and waiting for you down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the ongoing exclusive deal we have on Arc’s metal iPhone 16 bumper cases, the straight up $50 discount on the new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 for Best Buy members, this new all-time low on Belkin’s new versatile Qi2 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Foldable Charger, and the previous-gen 11-inch iPad Pro at $600 off. Moving over to the apps, highlights include titles like Cosmic Express, Northland Heroes, Sokobond, 9th Dawn III, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Wednesday’s best iOS price drops.

Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:

iOS app and game deals still live:

Cosmic Express features:

66% off for a limited time to celebrate the release of our new game, Sokobond Express – the mashup sequel to Cosmic Express! Cosmic Express is a puzzle game about planning the train route for the world’s most awkward space colony, from the minds behind A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and the art of Tyu from Klondike. It’s cute, harder than it looks, and guaranteed to give you hours of frustrating fun across hundreds of levels. No in-app-purchases or ads.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!