Get BentoStack and keep your Mac/iPhone accessories organized: $35 (Reg. $50)

- May. 15th 2018 4:28 pm ET

Exclusive
$35
Function101 via Amazon is offering an exclusive deal on its BentoStack Apple Accessory Organizer for our readers. Just use promo code 9to5bento at checkout to receive 30% off your order until June 4th. The code drops BentoStack from $50 to $34.96 shipped in all colors. This matches our last exclusive sale on BentoStack and is the best available. Though reviews on both BentoStack and Function101 are slim at Amazon, we’ve worked with them closely several times in the past and you can learn more about this unique Apple Accessory Organizer in our hands-on review.

BentoStack features:

  • BentoStack, inspired by the modern Japanese Lunch Box, is a storage case designed specifically to hold Apple accessories for travel and workspace organization
  • A bottom storage compartment houses larger accessories like MacBook Power Bricks and iPad and iPhone Power Adaptors
  • An upper storage compartment houses smaller items such as Apple charging cables, dongles, headphones and AirPods
  • Each compartment has its own lid: the bottom lid holds two extra Apple Watchbands and the top lid holds the Apple Pencil – and also doubles as an iPhone stand
  • A silicone strap keeps all components secure when mobile
  • Ultra-compact design allows storage for up to 10 different Apple accessories that easily fit into travel bags and backpacks
  • Eliminates clutter on the workspace by keeping Apple essentials neat and organized, easily within reach
  • Take the full BentoStack with you or just one section with the smaller silicone strap for lighter travel
  • Four adjustable dividers allow the user to create custom storage space inside each compartment for a secure fit for each accessory
$35

