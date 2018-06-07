Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more

- Jun. 7th 2018 7:47 am ET

Father’s Day is just around the corner and Best Buy is celebrating with a new three-day sale that includes deals on MacBooks, Apple TV, Powerbeats, TVs, smart home gear and more. Free shipping is available on orders of $35+ or you can opt for in-store pickup if you want your new gear this weekend. You’ll find our top picks below.

Leading the way is up to $300 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models plus the option to save an additional $50 off with student deals. Today’s prices are $100 better than our previous mention at Best Buy. The deals start at $949.99 for the entry-level 128GB MacBook Pro. Check out the entire selection of deals here.

Additionally, Best Buy is discounting various Beats headphones. You can grab BeatsX for $89.99 in various colors, down from $115+. We also spotted Powerbeats3 marked down to $105.99 (Reg. $130+). There’s also the latest generation Apple TV 4K bundled with SteelSeries Nimbus controllers priced from $174.98.

Other notable deals include:

