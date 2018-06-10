Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped

- Jun. 10th 2018 8:24 am ET

View Comments

Best Buy is currently taking $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for Father’s Day. The deals start at $279 with various colors and sizes available. You’ll find the same discount currently happening at Macy’s, as well. Today’s deal is one of the strongest offers that we’ve seen historically and $20 less than our previous mention. Shop the entire sale here. If you need cellular connectivity, Nike+ models are on sale with deals starting at $319.20. Simply apply promo code 20SUMMER at checkout.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.65″ 390 x 312 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water-Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
  • Apple watchOS 4.0

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple Watch Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple Watch deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, B&H and more. Apple released its first timepiece back in the Spring of 2015 with three different models to choose from: Apple Watch Sport ($349-$399), Apple Watch ($549-$1,099), and Apple Watch Edition ($10,000-$17,000). It is available in 38 and 42mm varieties in multiple finishes. Apple has a wide selection of Watch bands, including leather, nylon and silicone options. There are also third-party bands available from retailers like Amazon.
Macy's

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp