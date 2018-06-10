Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped

Best Buy is currently taking $50 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for Father’s Day. The deals start at $279 with various colors and sizes available. You’ll find the same discount currently happening at Macy’s, as well. Today’s deal is one of the strongest offers that we’ve seen historically and $20 less than our previous mention. Shop the entire sale here. If you need cellular connectivity, Nike+ models are on sale with deals starting at $319.20. Simply apply promo code 20SUMMER at checkout.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
- 1.65″ 390 x 312 1000-Nit Display
- Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
- Changeable Faces with Widgets
- Siri Integration
- Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
- Water-Resistant to 164′
- Integrated GPS
- Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Apple watchOS 4.0