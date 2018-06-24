Polk Audio’s MagniFi Mini Sound Bar returns to all-time low at $169 shipped (Reg. $250)

- Jun. 24th 2018 9:55 am ET

View Comments

Adorama offers the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Sound Bar for $169 shipped when code SUMMERTIME has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $250 at Best Buy, that takes $81 off the going rate, matching our previous mention for the all-time low and is the lowest offer out there. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $204. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 shoppers.

Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar features:

  • Crystal clear dialogue with Polk Voice Adjust technology
  • Wireless music streaming
  • Optimized movie, music, and Sport EQ settings
  • Ultra-compact size
  • Night mode-one button Lowers the bass and increases Voice Adjust delivering clear dialogue all without raising the Master volume.

The MagniFi Mini home theater sound bar system delivers the big room-filling audio and surround sound experience you’d expect from a full-size sound bar—all in an ultra-compact design that fits any space.

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
Adorama

Adorama
Polk Audio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go