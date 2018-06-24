Polk Audio’s MagniFi Mini Sound Bar returns to all-time low at $169 shipped (Reg. $250)

Adorama offers the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Sound Bar for $169 shipped when code SUMMERTIME has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $250 at Best Buy, that takes $81 off the going rate, matching our previous mention for the all-time low and is the lowest offer out there. For comparison, Amazon currently has it on sale for $204. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 500 shoppers.

Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar features:

Crystal clear dialogue with Polk Voice Adjust technology

Wireless music streaming

Optimized movie, music, and Sport EQ settings

Ultra-compact size

Night mode-one button Lowers the bass and increases Voice Adjust delivering clear dialogue all without raising the Master volume.