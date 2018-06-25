Logitech’s G433 7.1-Ch. Gaming Headset works w/ Switch, PS4, Xbox, more: $50 (Reg. $80)

- Jun. 25th 2018 1:43 pm ET

Amazon offers the Logitech G433 7.1-Channel Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped in red. Also at Best Buy’s eBay Daily Deals in red or blue, and direct from Best Buy in red or blue. Regularly closer to $80, this is a match for its all-time low at Amazon in red and is the best available. If you have a PS4/Pro, Xbox One/S/X, Switch, or PC, then this headset is perfect for you. Rated 3.8/5 stars at Amazon and 4.4/5 stars at Best Buy.

Logitech G433 7.1-Ch. Gaming Headset features:

  • Extremely lightweight for maximum comfort
  • Hydrophobic, stain-resistant fabric shell and comes with two sets of ear pads – sports mesh and microfiber
  • Maximum audio performance with DTS Headphone: X 7.1 surround sound and Pro-G drivers for dynamic range
  • Detachable boom mic and two audio cables included to work with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile
  • Removable boom mic has micro-pop filter to reduce environmental noises and deliver clear communications
