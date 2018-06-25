Safely surf the web and unlock online content with Ivacy VPN for $35

It’s always frustrating when your favorite shows are blocked online. But with Ivacy VPN, you can stream great content and utilize P2P file sharing as you please. This super-fast privacy service is now $34.99 with coupon code “IVACY5” at 9to5Toys Specials.

Unlike many providers, Ivacy VPN is made for streaming. The service lets you connect to 450 servers in 50 different countries, so you can easily get around any geographic restrictions. Ivacy also helps you overcome ISP speed throttling and port blocking, while providing full support for P2P downloads. There’s even a dedicated Kodi add-on you can install.

As you might expect from a content-focused VPN, Ivacy is fast. In addition, you get unlimited bandwidth on up to five devices at one time. Ivacy offers one-click apps for all major desktop and mobile platforms, plus support for other devices.

Just as importantly, Ivacy VPN is very secure. The service is an official partner of the National Cyber Security Alliance, and your data is protected by 256-bit encryption.

Order Ivacy VPN now for $34.99 with coupon code “IVACY5” for a lifetime service.