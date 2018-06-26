This Alexa-controlled robotic vacuum can even take care of mopping at $200 (15% off)

Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a 15% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and returns to the lowest price we’ve seen this vacuum go for. The M80 sports your typical automated vacuuming features, but also comes packed with mopping capabilities and Alexa integration. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,800 shoppers.
DEEBOT M80 Pro Vacuum features:
- Alexa Voice & Smart Phone App Controls: Start & stop cleans using Alexa. Use the ECOVACS app to select cleaning modes, schedule cleaning sessions, monitor accessory status & receive alerts
- 5-Stage Cleaning System: Detachable deep-clean brush-roll & mop, plus max power suction function that increases suction power by 36%
- Smart Motion Cleaning, plus Anti-Collision/Drop Sensors: Advanced auto-clean navigation system, plus 3 specialized cleaning modes and comprehensive anti-collision/drop sensor protection