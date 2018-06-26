This Alexa-controlled robotic vacuum can even take care of mopping at $200 (15% off)

Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop for $199.99 shipped. That’s good for a 15% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and returns to the lowest price we’ve seen this vacuum go for. The M80 sports your typical automated vacuuming features, but also comes packed with mopping capabilities and Alexa integration. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,800 shoppers.

