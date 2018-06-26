OLALA MFi Accessories: 7800mAh Portable Battery w/ built-in cable $21, more from $8

- Jun. 26th 2018 1:50 pm ET

OLALA Gadgets (100% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon currently has some of its Apple MFi-certified accessories on sale from $8 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the is the S70-i 7800mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger with Built-in 2.4A Lightning and Micro USB Cables for $20.99 Prime shipped when code 6BKFUFKM is used at checkout. Generally around $30, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. With its built-in MFi Lightning or Micro USB cables, you can leave the house confident in having what’s needed to keep multiple devices going all day. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Other OLALA Products on sale:

  • 3.3-foot Nylon Braided Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $12)
    • w/ code CXJAW9C5
  • S75 7500mAh Battery: $24 (Reg. $34)
    • w/ code 545FY3Q5
    • Built-in Lightning Cable

S70-i Ultra-Compact Portable Charger features:

  • As it comes with two charging cables inside(Lightning and Micro USB), you don’t need to worry about to take mess cables with you any more
  • Powerful 7800mAh capacity can fully charge an iPhone 8 nearly 2.8 times, an iPhone X or an iPhone 8 Plus almost 1.9 times
  • With 2A input and 2.4A output, S70-i could be fully charged by 2A adapter for only 4.5hrs and fully power up iPhone 8 less than 1.5hrs
  • Thanks to its flashlight inside, this portable charger will be a beacon to you in the darkness for conveniently use
  • OLALA power bank uses original iPhone Lightning which has been certified by Apple as original ones
  • In addition to 2 charging cables inside, this battery pack also comes with an open USB port, it can be used for all USB-powered devices

Olala

