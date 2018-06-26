OLALA MFi Accessories: 7800mAh Portable Battery w/ built-in cable $21, more from $8

OLALA Gadgets (100% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon currently has some of its Apple MFi-certified accessories on sale from $8 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the is the S70-i 7800mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger with Built-in 2.4A Lightning and Micro USB Cables for $20.99 Prime shipped when code 6BKFUFKM is used at checkout. Generally around $30, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. With its built-in MFi Lightning or Micro USB cables, you can leave the house confident in having what’s needed to keep multiple devices going all day. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Other OLALA Products on sale:

3.3-foot Nylon Braided Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) w/ code CXJAW9C5

(Reg. $12) S75 7500mAh Battery: $24 (Reg. $34) w/ code 545FY3Q5 Built-in Lightning Cable



S70-i Ultra-Compact Portable Charger features: