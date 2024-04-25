Apple’s official MagSafe Charger drops to $29 with 15W speeds in tow (Reg. $39)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29 shipped. This is down from the usual $39 price tag for the first time in over a month, all while saving you $10. It does match our previous mention from earlier in the year and is the best we’ve seen in 2024. Qi2 has been taking the charging space by storm this year by finally catching up to Apple’s standard, but instead you could just save on the first-party iPhone 15 charger to take full advantage of StandBy mode and 15W charging.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

If you’re not sold on Apple’s official 15W charger, then Anker’s new MagGo offering is the next best option. It delivers Qi2 technology into a similar form-factor to the Designed in Cupertino model, meaning that it offers the same 15W speeds. It ditches the metal housing for plastic, too. That means it can sell for less though. The Anker MagGo Magnetic Charger clocks in at $22 right now – or $7 under the discount above for those who don’t need official MagSafe.

There’s also a whole collection of new Qi2 releases that just hit store shelves to start the year, and we round all of those up in our handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

