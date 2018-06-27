Green Deals: Ryobi 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $89, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 2:20 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 1800PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $89 shipped. Regularly $129, today’s deal is a $40 savings and the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1800PSI, and on-board detergent storage. Ryobi’s line of pressure washers get excellent ratings.

Other notable Green Deals today include:

This Ryobi 1800 psi pressure washer is lightweight and compact, making it easy and comfortable to move around your house. With its powerful 13 Amp electric motor, this unit delivers 1800 psi of force for quick cleaning of things like windows, decks, and patio furniture. Featuring a durable roll-cage frame, this unit is designed for easy transport. The on-board detergent tank offers hassle-free cleaning, eliminating the need to drag around a bucket and hose behind you. There is no need to try and keep track with the three included nozzles, as they can be conveniently stored right on the unit. Use the included Turbo Nozzle for up to 50% more cleaning power. The Ryobi 1800 psi pressure washer is backed by a 3-year limited warranty.

