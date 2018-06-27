LaCie’s 2big 6TB External HDD offers dual Thunderbolt 2 ports for $260 (Reg. $400)

Adorama Camera via Amazon is currently offering the LaCie 2big Thunderbolt 2 6TB 2-Bay RAID Hard Drive for $259.95 shipped. Also available at eBay and directly from Adorama Camera. That’s $140 off the rate it typically fetches and is the lowest price we have tracked. This external hard drive offers dual Thunderbolt 2 ports, giving you plenty of bandwidth to work on 4K content. Reviews are light, but LaCie products are rated well.
LaCie 2big 2-bay External Hard Drive features:
With the redesigned 2big, instead of aiming for incremental, LaCie shot for revolutionary. Its all-new industrial design demolishes the status quo and sets a new standard for versatility and reliability. The LaCie 2big Thunderbolt 2 6TB Hard Drive features unbeatable Thunderbolt 2 technology and hardware RAID for sensational performance.
- Shocking speeds up to 420MB/s
- Innovative design with RAID for reliability
- USB 3.0 for PC and Mac compatibility