Smartphone Accessories: Olloclip iPhone 7/8/Plus Core Lens Set $30 shipped, more

- Jun. 27th 2018 10:41 am ET

View Comments

Olloclip’s official Amazon storefront offers its Core Lens Set for iPhone 7/8/Plus at $29.94 shipped. Normally selling $84 at Best Buy, that’s good for a $55 discount and is the best offer out there. For comparison, it still fetches $100 from Apple and today’s offer is a new all-time low at Amazon. This kit includes fisheye, super-wide and macro lenses to step your photography game up to the next level. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Syncwire USB 3.0 to USB-C Cable: $3.50 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code QNUE7V3O
  • TaoTronics Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter refurb: $10 (Orig. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code SDUK2HBX
  • Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $30.50 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code TRIBIT03
  • YoFeW Apple Watch & iPhone Charging Stand: $20 (Reg. $36) | Amazon 
    • w/ code L7GANXVL
  • Purebox Dashboard Smartphone Holder $4 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code 464PMMRV
  • Lumsing 20W 2-Port Wall Charger: $5.50 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code DD547178
  • Jsaux USB-C Cable 2-pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code XD74BIGS

 

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

olloclip

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go