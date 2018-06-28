Dell’s Inspiron 15 w/ AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD drops to $599 shipped (Reg. $779)

Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop with 2GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB for $599 shipped. Currently $779 at Dell, this is a great deal on a mid-range laptop from Dell that comes with AMD’s latest in processor tech. The Ryzen 5 2500U features 4 cores and 8 threads for great multi-core processing, 16GB of RAM is plenty for the most intensive research sessions, and 1TB of storage is more than enough for photo and document storage. Dell customers left a 3.6/5 star rating.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop features:
- 5.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Truelife LED-Backlit On-cell Touch Display
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Processor with RadeonTM Vega8 Graphics
- 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 up to [32GB], (additional memory sold separately)
- 1 TB 5400 RPM [SATA] (HDD)
- Tray load DVD Drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD)
- 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.1, Dual Band 2.4&5 GHz, 1×1
- 1 X HDMI, 1 X USB 2.0, 3 X USB 3.1 [2 x USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C with PowerDelivery and Video (Discrete only)
- SD Card Reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)
- Integrated Widescreen HD 720P Webcam with Dual Digital Microphone Array
- MaxxAudio (Windows)