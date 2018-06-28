Strellas Star Maps gives you personalized sky views for $38 (Reg. $55)

It’s often said that great things happen when the stars align. With Strellas Personalized Star Maps, you can commemorate any special occasion with a perfect picture of the night sky. These custom-made maps make great gifts, and you can get one now for only $38 (Orig. $55) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Like a fingerprint of the universe, the night sky looks slightly different every night. The stars even change position from hour to hour. That’s why a star map is the perfect way to remember once-in-a-lifetime events.

To create your custom map, the folks at Strellas use star charts from the NASA Astronomical Data Center. By running the data through some smart algorithms, they can calculate exactly how the sky looked at any given time and place. You can also personalize your map with a quote, or change the colors.

The map is then printed on a 18″ x 24″ sheet of heavy weight, professional-grade matte paper and mailed to your door.

You can get your Strellas map now for $38, saving 30% on the original price.