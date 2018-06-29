AmazonBasics’ tool and accessory organizer falls to new low at $10.50 Prime shipped

- Jun. 29th 2018 9:48 am ET

View Comments

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tool and Small Parts Organizer for $10.59 Prime shipped. Normally selling for around $15, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $3 and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. This organizer is great for keeping small tools and accessories, or even LEGO bricks, in check. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Tool & Accessory Organizer features:

  • Adjustable-compartment tool organizer keeps small parts, pieces, and accessories neatly contained
  • Movable inner walls allow for creating customized space for stored items
  • High-transparency plastic lid locks compartments into place, plus offers visibility for quickly locating tools
  • Cases can be stacked on top of each other; locks keep them securely connected (additional cases sold separately)
  • Integrated carry handle for comfortable portability; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
AmazonBasics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go