AmazonBasics’ tool and accessory organizer falls to new low at $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tool and Small Parts Organizer for $10.59 Prime shipped. Normally selling for around $15, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $3 and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. This organizer is great for keeping small tools and accessories, or even LEGO bricks, in check. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
AmazonBasics Tool & Accessory Organizer features:
- Adjustable-compartment tool organizer keeps small parts, pieces, and accessories neatly contained
- Movable inner walls allow for creating customized space for stored items
- High-transparency plastic lid locks compartments into place, plus offers visibility for quickly locating tools
- Cases can be stacked on top of each other; locks keep them securely connected (additional cases sold separately)
- Integrated carry handle for comfortable portability; backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty