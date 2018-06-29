AmazonBasics’ tool and accessory organizer falls to new low at $10.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tool and Small Parts Organizer for $10.59 Prime shipped. Normally selling for around $15, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $3 and is the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. This organizer is great for keeping small tools and accessories, or even LEGO bricks, in check. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Tool & Accessory Organizer features: