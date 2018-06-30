Save 40% or more on Hibelle’s Summer-themed Womensware from $13 at Amazon

- Jun. 30th 2018 9:42 am ET

From $13
View Comments

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hibelle (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers a selection of its Womenswear for Summer at 40% or more off. Our top pick from this sale is the Scoop Neck Racerback Workout Tank Top which starts at just $13.32 Prime shipped, depending what size and color you checkout with. Regularly $27, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and the best available. All options are 4.1+ stars. View the entire sale here.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Hibelle Scoop Neck Racerback Workout Tank Top features:

  • Material: 60% Polyster 35% Cotton 5% Spandex Wash cold / Blue-2：95% Cotton 5% Spandex / Space Dye Black: 60% Cotton 40% Polyster
  • Want to step up your workouts and wow them at the party? Check out Hibelle’s racerback tank top
  • Luxuriously soft and stylishly strappy, as stylish as it is practical, its racerback design and relaxed silhouette help improve freedom of movement as well as ventilation
  • You can still feel feminine while you stay fit in this women’s gym tank top from Hibelle, perfect for your active lifestyle when the heat’s on
From $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hibelle

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)