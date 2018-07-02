Bundle the Joby GorillaPod with a Manfrotto Messenger Bag and save 40%: $60 shipped

- Jul. 2nd 2018 2:24 pm ET

Adorama is once again discounting the Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit when bundled with the Manfrotto Messenger Bag, dropping the price to $59.95 shipped. Good for a $40 discount from buying the tripod and bag separately, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the lowest available. Both carry solid 4+ star ratings.

Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit features:

  • Flexible: Grip it. Wrap it. Stand it. Wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface
  • Strong: Holds devices weighing up to 3 kg (6.6 lbs)
  • Stable: Rubberized ring and foot grips provide enhanced stability in difficult terrain
  • Durable: Japanese medical-grade ABS plastic and German TPE for firm, secure joints

Manfrotto Messenger Bag features:

  • Removable protective camera insert
  • Perfect for DSLR or CSC camera with attached zoom lens
  • Adjustable shoulder strap
  • Back carry handle

