Target offers 20% off clothing, swim and sandals for the entire family with deals from $6

- Jul. 2nd 2018 3:14 pm ET

Now until Wednesday, Target is offering 20% off clothing, swim and sandals just in time for 4th of July. Just use promo code JULY4 at checkout. Orders of $35+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Tie Back Wide Leg Overalls. Usually running for $30, this jumpsuit is marked down to $24. It features a unique open back and its wide hem can be easily dressed up or down with heels and sandals. A perfect option for summer weather and in the fall you can pop a long-sleeve shirt under the overalls for a new look.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

