Target offers 20% off clothing, swim and sandals for the entire family with deals from $6

Now until Wednesday, Target is offering 20% off clothing, swim and sandals just in time for 4th of July. Just use promo code JULY4 at checkout. Orders of $35+ receive free delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the women’s Tie Back Wide Leg Overalls. Usually running for $30, this jumpsuit is marked down to $24. It features a unique open back and its wide hem can be easily dressed up or down with heels and sandals. A perfect option for summer weather and in the fall you can pop a long-sleeve shirt under the overalls for a new look.
Our top picks for men include:
- 10.5-inch Linden Flat Front Shorts $15 (Orig. $19)
- Standard Fit Short Sleeve Henley $10 (Orig. $13)
- Mesh Athletic Shorts $10 (Orig. $13)
- Standard Fit Crew T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $8)
- Distressed Print Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $25)
Our top picks for women include:
- Monterey Pocket V-Neck T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $8)
- Tie Back Wide Leg Overalls $24 (Orig. $30)
- Pajama Set Total Comfort $16 (Orig. $20)
- Striped Sleeveless Jumpsuit $44 (Orig. $55)
- Short Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Maxi $40 (Orig. $50)