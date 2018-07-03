adidas, Nike & more are an extra 25% off during Eastbay’s Celebrate Savings Event

For a limited time only, Eastbay is having its Celebrate Saving Event that’s taking an extra 25% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour and more. Discount is reflected at checkout. All orders receive free delivery.
The men’s adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain Shoes are unique with a supportive sock-like cage and they’re cushioned for comfort. These shoes are available in four color options and they’re on sale for $120. For comparison, it originally was priced at $220 and it can be found at Finish Line for $135.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Nike KD X Sneakers $104 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Ultra Boost All Terrain $120 (Orig. $220)
- Nike Zoom All Out Low $97 (Orig. $140)
- Under Armour Slingwrap Sneaker $52 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Down Fill Vest $101 (Orig. $165)
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nike LunarGlide 9 Sneaker $60 (Orig. $120)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 24 $97 (Orig. $160)
- Mizuno Prophecy 6 $124 (Orig. $220)
- Under Armour Threadborne Shift $37 (Orig. $95)
- ASICS GEL-Quantum 360 $97 (Orig. $160)
In case you missed it, Reebok is having its 4th of July Event with with an extra 25% off apparel and shoes for the entire family.