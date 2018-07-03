Select Prime members get $5 credit at Amazon when installing the official browser extension

Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 off $25 credit when installing the Amazon Assistant Browser Extension. Note: this is for first time members and users of the extension, so you may not be eligible if you’ve had either before. Expires July 23rd, 2018. With Prime Day 2018 just around the corner, it’s worth a shot to get some extra free credit prior to July’s big event. The $5 off $25 promotion will automatically be applied to your account on your next purchase. More details on this page.

