Select Prime members get $5 credit at Amazon when installing the official browser extension

Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 off $25 credit when installing the Amazon Assistant Browser Extension. Note: this is for first time members and users of the extension, so you may not be eligible if you’ve had either before. Expires July 23rd, 2018. With Prime Day 2018 just around the corner, it’s worth a shot to get some extra free credit prior to July’s big event. The $5 off $25 promotion will automatically be applied to your account on your next purchase. More details on this page.
Terms and Conditions:
Please carefully read the Amazon Assistant Conditions of Use and the conditions of use, privacy policy, and interest-based ads policy (collectively, the “Agreement”) for the relevant Amazon websites for which the Amazon Assistant is or will be configured by you (each an “Applicable Site”) before installing or using the Amazon Assistant. For use with Amazon, see the Amazon.com Conditions of Use, the Amazon.com Privacy Notice, and the Amazon.com Interest-Based Ads Policy. By clicking the “Install” button (if applicable), or by installing, activating, enabling, using, or otherwise accessing the Amazon Assistant, you accept and agree to be bound by this Agreement. If you do not wish to be bound by this Agreement, do not click “Install” and do not install, activate, enable, use, or otherwise access the Amazon Assistant.