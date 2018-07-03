Microsoft’s Surface Pro sports an i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, more for $799 (Reg. $1,159)

B&H Photo currently offers the Microsoft Surface Pro with i5/8GB/128GB and Platinum Signature Type Cover for $799 shipped. Also at Best Buy and available direct too. With a MSRP of $1,159 at most retailers, this is matching our last mention of the Surface Pro, but features the higher-end Signature Type Cover. With the included Signature Type Cover made with Alcantara fabric, you’re getting a high-end experience at a great price. Similar systems are rated 4.6/5 stars at Best Buy.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Microsoft Surface Pro features:
- 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5-7300U Dual-Core
- 8GB of RAM | 128GB SSD
- 12.3″ PixelSense 10-Point Touch Display
- 2736 x 1824 Screen Resolution (267 ppi)
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.0
- 5MP Front Camera | 8MP Rear Camera
- USB 3.0 Type-A | Mini DisplayPort
- Platinum Signature Type Cover
- Windows 10 Pro