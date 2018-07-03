T-Mobile is offering Apple Watch Series 3 BOGO 50% off for a limited time

T-Mobile is currently running a promotion that lets you get an Apple Watch Series 3 at 50% off after buying one at full price. This discount will save you $200 off of a 38mm Apple Watch and $215 off of a 42mm. Though not the best deal we’ve tracked historically, it’s currently the lowest available for an Apple Watch. Your discount will come in the form of 24 monthly bill credits and you must activate qualifying service to be eligible for the discount.
Terms & Conditions:
Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Participating locations. Qualifying watch, credit, new line of Apple Watch DIGITS, eligible iPhone with voice service, and finance agreements required. Apple Watch S3 42mm ALM: $0 down + $17.92/mo. x 24 mos. (Pre-credit price: $429.99), 0% APR. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance becomes due. For well-qualified customers. Credits on lower-priced device up to $215. Must maintain paid Apple Watch DIGITS on both watches and remain in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles.