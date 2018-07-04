Today only, grab a 2016 12-inch MacBook 512GB for $900 (open-box)

Today only, Woot offers open-box early 2016 12-inch MacBooks 512GB for $899.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise you’ll be charged a $5 delivery fee. For comparison, that’s $70 less than our previous mention and $600 less than a comparable current-generation model at Apple. A 30-day warranty is included with purchase. More details below.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- 12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2304-by-1440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
- 512GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, 8GB of 1600MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
- Intel HD Graphics 5300 processor for an outstanding everyday graphics experience.
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible, Bluetooth 4.0 technology for connecting with peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and cell phones.
- Built-in stereo speakers along with omnidirectional microphone, headphone port
These Macbook are NEW in condition, but come with a Woot warranty. This is why we can offer a discount. These were originally intended as warranty replacements, and held by Apple to support their customers. Now we offer them to you!