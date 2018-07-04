Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Word Mess, Animus, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Word Mess, Grim Fandango Remastered, Full Throttle Remastered, Animus Stand Alone, Jump Desktop and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Word Mess: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flying Benjamins HD: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Instaflash Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Instaflash: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Colorburn: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Metal Detector PRO.: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape Measure PRO.: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Grim Fandango Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MaxCurve: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ASA’s Sailing Challenge: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Joining Hands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Full Throttle Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $4 (Reg. $8)

iPhone: STEP – Journal for Life: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)

More Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Cleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World Conqueror 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Logic Path !: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chef Umami: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pulse 24: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Meteor Multitrack Recorder: $13 (Reg. $20)

