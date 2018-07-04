Snag HP’s AirPrint-compatible OfficeJet Pro for $60 shipped (Reg. $90+)

Best Buy’s official eBay store is currently offering the HP OfficeJet Pro 8216 Wireless Inkjet Printer with AirPrint for $59.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. That’s $30+ off the going rate found from third party sellers on Amazon, $120 off when compared to Office Depot, and is the lowest price we have tracked in 2018. This printer packs AirPrint, making it a great option if you have iOS devices in your home or office. Reviews are light for this specific model, but HP printers are rated well at Amazon.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8216 Wireless Printer features:
- Select the HP OfficeJet Pro 8216 for features including, front USB port, automatic two-sided printing, 500 sheet paper capacity, Wi-Fi, mobile and wired networking. Seamlessly control your print environment with comprehensive fleet management tools.
- Easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint, send jobs from your devices to any company printer using Google Cloud Print, print without a network using Wi-Fi Direct printing.
- Up to 22 pages/min black, up to 18 pages/min color. Monthly page volume: Up to 1,500 pages.