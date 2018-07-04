Add LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar to your home theater for $449 (Reg. $700)

- Jul. 4th 2018 8:14 am ET

View Comments

BuyDig offers the LG SK9Y 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Soundbar for $449 shipped when code THEFOURTH has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $700 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s discount saves you over $250 and matches our previous mention. This soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and with official support for Dolby Atmos baked into tvOS 12, it will soon be a great addition to your Apple TV-based home theater setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Upgrade to LG’s SK10Y model soundbar for an additional $100 when checking out with code THEFOURTH, bringing the total down from $900 to $549 shipped.

LG SK9Y 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar features:

  • Dolby Atmos
  • High Resolution Audio (24bit/192kHz)
  • 4k Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)
  • Group Play Mode
  • Wireless Surround Sound Ready
  • Bluetooth Streaming
  • Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)
  • Works with the Google Assistant

Guides

Home Theater

Home Theater
LG

LG
buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go