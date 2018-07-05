Enjoy $5 off your next movie night w/ a $25 Regal Gift Card for $20

Newegg is currently offering a $25 Regal Gift Card for $20 with email delivery. With $5 of free credit, that’s enough to buy some concessions during your next trip to the theater. No need to wait for the mail on this order since your gift card will be delivered digitally. Terms and conditions can be found below.
Terms and Conditions:
Your use of this gift card constitutes acceptance of the following terms and conditions. This gift card may only be used at participating Regal Entertainment Group theaters. This gift card is redeemable towards admission tickets and concession purchases. It cannot be redeemed for cash unless required by law. Protect this card as cash. If the gift card is lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed, the value of this card will not be honored or replaced without proof of purchase and proper identification. You may check your gift card balance at REGmovies.com or call (800) 291-8173. Visit REGmovies.com for participating theaters and show times. Issued by Regal CineMedia Corporation. Regal Entertainment Group reserves the right to change these terms and conditions.