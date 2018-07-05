Today only, pick up a Seagate 1TB NAS Hard Drive for just $30 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Seagate 1TB 3.5-inch NAS Internal Hard Drive for $29.99 shipped when coupon code NENSG0 has been applied at checkout. That’s over $20 off the going rate for similar Seagate hard drives at Amazon and is the best price we can find. This makes for a cost-effective way to boost the capacity or backup redundancy of your NAS device. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.

Seagate 1TB NAS HDD features: