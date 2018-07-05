Today only, pick up a Seagate 1TB NAS Hard Drive for just $30 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Today only, Newegg is offering the Seagate 1TB 3.5-inch NAS Internal Hard Drive for $29.99 shipped when coupon code NENSG0 has been applied at checkout. That’s over $20 off the going rate for similar Seagate hard drives at Amazon and is the best price we can find. This makes for a cost-effective way to boost the capacity or backup redundancy of your NAS device. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.
Seagate 1TB NAS HDD features:
- Perfect for 1- to 8-bay enclosures
- Dual-plane balance enhances drive performance in aggressive NAS workloads for better vibration tolerance
- 180TB/year Workload Rate Limit. Rest assured your heavier workloads can be managed easily.
- MTBF of 1M hours demonstrates mature robustness of drive family
- 3-Year Limited Warranty―rest easy with a reliable NAS HDD