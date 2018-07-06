Capture crispy DSLR audio w/ a Rode VideoMic Pro R: $159 (Reg. $200), more from $99

- Jul. 6th 2018 6:32 pm ET

From $99
Adorama is helping upgrade your camera’s audio game for summer with discounts on Rode microphones starting at $99 shipped. Our top pick is the VideoMic Pro R for $159, which regularly sells for around $200 at Amazon. Currently $1 below our previous mention, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the lowest currently available. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Other Rode mics on sale:

Rode VideoMic Pro R features:

  • Compact TRRS cardioid microphone designed for iOS device, smartphones, and DSLRs
  • High-quality directional microphone that connects directly to the iPhone TRRS microphone/headphone socket
  • 3.5mm headphone output
  • Two step High Pass Filter (flat, 80Hz)
  • Three-position level control (-10 dB, 0, +20 dB)
  • Output Impedance 200 ohms
  • Equivalent Noise Level (A-weighted) – 20dB-A
  • Ultra lightweight (85g/3oz)
  • 9 V battery operation
  • Sensitivity:-32.0dB re 1 Volt/Pascal (20.00mV @ 94 dB SPL) +/- 2 dB @ 1kHz
Adorama

dslr

rode

