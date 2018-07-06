Capture crispy DSLR audio w/ a Rode VideoMic Pro R: $159 (Reg. $200), more from $99

Adorama is helping upgrade your camera’s audio game for summer with discounts on Rode microphones starting at $99 shipped. Our top pick is the VideoMic Pro R for $159, which regularly sells for around $200 at Amazon. Currently $1 below our previous mention, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and the lowest currently available. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Other Rode mics on sale:
- VideoMic: $99 (Reg. $150)
- w/ Rycote Lyre Suspension System
- RODELink Digital Wireless System: $300 (Reg. $400)
Rode VideoMic Pro R features:
- Compact TRRS cardioid microphone designed for iOS device, smartphones, and DSLRs
- High-quality directional microphone that connects directly to the iPhone TRRS microphone/headphone socket
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Two step High Pass Filter (flat, 80Hz)
- Three-position level control (-10 dB, 0, +20 dB)
- Output Impedance 200 ohms
- Equivalent Noise Level (A-weighted) – 20dB-A
- Ultra lightweight (85g/3oz)
- 9 V battery operation
- Sensitivity:-32.0dB re 1 Volt/Pascal (20.00mV @ 94 dB SPL) +/- 2 dB @ 1kHz