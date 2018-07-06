UE’s MEGABOOM drops to $120 shipped with 360-degree sound, Alexa, waterproofing, more

Dell offers the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM for $119.99 shipped in navy. Regularly $250, third-party sellers at Amazon list this color for around $180. Our last mention of the UE MEGABOOM was around $150, and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked ever. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM features:
- 360-degree sound with Deep bass
- Waterproof (IPX7) grab n’ go shape that is shockingly light—1.93 pounds
- Connect with Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for hands-free voice control of Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM with Alexa
- PartyUp from Ultimate Ears allows you to wirelessly connect more than 50 Ultimate Ears speakers
- 100 ft. Bluetooth wireless range, 20-hour rechargeable battery* and ultra-fast Micro USB charging. Actual wireless range and battery life will vary with use, settings and environmental conditions