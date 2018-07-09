Apple Watch Series 3 discounted by 25% w/ this promo code

- Jul. 9th 2018 9:08 am ET

Target via Google Express offers Apple Watch Series 3 38mm in various colors for $247.49 shipped when promo code EXTRA25 is applied during checkout. Note: final price determined by local state taxes. Regularly $329, today’s deal is the best that we’ve ever tracked in new condition on Apple Watch Series 3. Now is a great time to upgrade, learn more about upcoming watchOS 5 features here.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go
  • New dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean
  • Aluminum case
  • watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

