Back-up your whole desktop w/ CyberPower 1500VA 900W 12 Outlet UPS: $125 shipped

Today only, as part of Gold Box, Amazon offers its Prime members the CyberPower monster 1500VA 900W 12 Outlet BRG1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System for $124.95 shipped. That’s $91 off of list $60 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve ever seen by over $15. This is CyberPower’s flagship with a LCD display, DB9 serial port which also includes coax and network surge protection, and comes with a 5 year warranty on both the electronics and the battery. It also has two 2.1A USB ports to charge your phones/tablets in an outage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

CyberPower UPS System features: