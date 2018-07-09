Back-up your whole desktop w/ CyberPower 1500VA 900W 12 Outlet UPS: $125 shipped

Today only, as part of Gold Box, Amazon offers its Prime members the CyberPower monster 1500VA 900W 12 Outlet BRG1500AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System for $124.95 shipped. That’s $91 off of list $60 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve ever seen by over $15. This is CyberPower’s flagship with a LCD display, DB9 serial port which also includes coax and network surge protection, and comes with a 5 year warranty on both the electronics and the battery. It also has two 2.1A USB ports to charge your phones/tablets in an outage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
CyberPower UPS System features:
- 1500VA/900W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System
- 12 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (6) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (6) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment. The UPS also includes 2 USB charge ports (2.1 Amp shared) to power portable devices
- MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc.
- AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
- 5-YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERY, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)