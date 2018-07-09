Upgrade your home’s lighting w/ Eufy’s LED Smart Bulbs from $13 Prime shipped

- Jul. 9th 2018 4:04 pm ET

From $13
View Comments

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback, an Anker company) via Amazon offers its Lumos Smart White Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped when code EUFYBLB2 is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $20, this beats our last mention by $1 and is the best available. With both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you can easily use voice commands to control the lights in your home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Also on sale is the Lumos Smart Color Bulb for $24.99 Prime shipped when code EUFYBLB1 is used at checkout (Reg. $35). Perfect for adding a splash of color to your desk, kitchen, or living room. As a newer release for Eufy, over 50% of customers gave this bulb a 4+ star rating.

Eufy Lumos Smart White Bulb features:

  • Comfortable Lighting: Use the EufyHome app to dim or brighten to your ideal illumination. (Do not use with dimmers and three-way sockets.)
  • Voice-Controlled Illumination: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lights absolutely hands-free (Alexa and Google Assistant devices sold separately).
  • Access From Anywhere: Whether you’re at home or away, dim and brighten the lights from your smartphone or tablet with the free EufyHome app (Android 4.3 and above or iOS 8 and above devices required. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support only).
  • Functional Lighting: Set schedules to automatically turn on and off and enable Away mode to simulate a non-vacant house while you’re out.
  • What You Get: eufy Lumos Smart Bulb – White (2.56 x 2.56 x 5.5in), User Manual, Safety Instruction Card, Happy Card and our worry-free 18-month warranty.
From $13

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Anker Eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)