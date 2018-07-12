Pre-orders for new MacBook Pro now available at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

This morning Apple introduced new MacBook Pros with a refreshed keyboard, upgraded RAM and processors along with a TrueTone display. B&H is now offering pre-orders on all of today’s new announcements with the added benefit of no tax at the time of purchase for customers outside of New York or New Jersey. Remember, this perk is coming to an end in the near future, so it may be worth avoiding the added tax for a few months until your bill comes in April. You can see all of the listings down below.

2018 MacBook Pre-orders at B&H: