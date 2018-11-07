Converse’s Apparel Sale takes 40% off jackets, pants, T-shirts & more, from $12

- Nov. 7th 2018 10:12 am ET

For a limited time only, Converse takes  40% off select apparel for men and women with code 40APPAREL at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, T-shirts, sweatpants and more from $12. NikePlus members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join)

The men’s Essentials Logo Bomber Jacket is very on-trend for fall. It’s marked down to $33 from its original price at $80. This is a great jacket to throw on after workouts or while running everyday errands. Plus, it’s available in three color options.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Lurex Metallic Dress is a comfortable piece that can be worn by itself or with leggings on cooler days. It’s also versatile to wear as a sleep shirt, too. Its color-blocked design is very unique as well as its metallic logo. This dress is currently on sale for $45, which is $30 off the original rate.

The most notable deals for women include:

