Craftsman’s 22-pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set hits all-time low of $4.50 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering the Craftsman 22-pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set for $4.60 as an add-on item. This means that your cart will need to exceed $25 to qualify for this special pricing. That’s up to $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Ace Hardware, about $7 off recent price at Amazon, and the lowest we have tracked by $2. With 6 common drill bit sizes, a magnetic holder, and more, this set is great to have around the house. Ratings are still rolling in, but Craftsman products are well-reviewed.

Do you want to reorganize your workshop or garage? Get some inspiration when you have a look at how one of our writers reworked theirs.

Craftsman 22-pc. Drill/Driver Bit Set features: