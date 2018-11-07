After the Staples Black Friday ad was released in the early hours this morning, we’re now getting a look at what Meijer plans to offer for Thanksgiving week. Although Meijer is somewhat limited as a regional chain in the midwest it has historically had fairly notable deals on tech throughout the holiday season. You’ll find many of the same multi-retailer discounts on Google products, gaming consoles and more in the Meijer Black Friday ad. We have full details, including store hours, doorbusters and the full ad down below.

Meijer Black Friday ad: doorbusters, tech, more

Meijer will be opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day at 6am with a variety of doorbusters across a 48-hour Black Friday sale. You’ll find everything from Apple deals to Google-friendly tech, TVs, home goods and more in the Meijer Black Friday ad. Free delivery will be available on orders over $35.

While Staples was fairly disappointing in the Apple discount department, Meijer is making up for it. The bad news is, it’s primarily focused on previous generation devices. You can save $125 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro or $100 off iPad mini 4. Much beloved iPhone SE is even making an appearance, available for just $80, which is an excellent buy for kids and grandparents. Meijer will also take $100 off Apple Watch Series 3 or the latest 9.7-inch iPad. Many of these deals are in-store only, as you’ll need a special coupon printed at checkout.

Other notable deals at Meijer include:

Google Home Hub: $99 (Reg. $149)

(Reg. $149) Xbox One S Minecraft Console: $200 (Reg. $300)

(Reg. $300) Fitbit Charge 3: $120 (Reg. $150)

(Reg. $150) Latest Chromecast: $25 (Reg. $35)

(Reg. $35) Element 4K UHDTV w/ Fire OS: $400 (Reg. $800)

(Reg. $800) Echo Dot: $24 (Reg. $50)

(Reg. $50) Echo Spot: $90 (Reg. $130)

(Reg. $130) Fire TV Cube: $60 (Reg. $120)

(Reg. $120) Google Home Mini: $25 (Reg. $49)

(Reg. $49) Nest Thermostat 3: $179 (Reg. $249)

Meijer Black Friday ad

Source: BestBlackFriday

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.