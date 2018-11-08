These Gold Toe socks are an Amazon best seller, get a 6-pack for $12 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s 6-Pack Cotton Crew Athletic Socks in White for $11.99 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $18 off the regular rate. These socks are great for workouts and everyday activities with their moisture control material. I personally own Gold Toe socks and the quality is outstanding. With over 6,700 reviews, these socks are rated 4.4/5 stars and an Amazon best seller.
Gold Toe’s Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:
- 80% Cotton, 19% Nylon, 1% Spandex
- Made with USA Cotton
- AquaFX Moisture Control – Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable
- Reinforced Toe for Long Lasting Durability
- Full Cushioned Foot and Smooth Comfort Toe Seam
- Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch
