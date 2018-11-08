These Gold Toe socks are an Amazon best seller, get a 6-pack for $12 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Gold Toe Men’s 6-Pack Cotton Crew Athletic Socks in White for $11.99 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and $18 off the regular rate. These socks are great for workouts and everyday activities with their moisture control material. I personally own Gold Toe socks and the quality is outstanding. With over 6,700 reviews, these socks are rated 4.4/5 stars and an Amazon best seller.

Gold Toe’s Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:

80% Cotton, 19% Nylon, 1% Spandex

Made with USA Cotton

AquaFX Moisture Control – Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable

Reinforced Toe for Long Lasting Durability

Full Cushioned Foot and Smooth Comfort Toe Seam

Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch