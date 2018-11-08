Kmart retail stores may be vanishing but that doesn’t mean its remaining brick-and-mortars and online storefront will be absent from this year’s Black Friday festivities. We now have our hands on the 12-page Kmart Black Friday ad. Head after the jump for all of the details.

When is the Kmart Black Friday sale?

The Kmart Black Friday Sale will be live online and in-store from Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving) until Sunday, November 26. Most Kmart retail locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 AM until midnight, and on Black Friday from 6 AM until 10 PM.

Will there be Doorbusters?

Yes, Kmart plans to have several all-day doorbusters for Thanksgiving and Black Friday at its retail locations. Notable deals include:

What else will the Kmart Black Friday sale have?

Many of the featured discounts in the Kmart Black Friday ad are for toys. Notably, a wide selection of “Top Brand Toys” will be buy one, get one 50% off. This will include deals on Nerf, Play-Doh, Hot Wheels, and other major brands.

Apparel and footwear deals are also prominent in this sale, with offers such as up to 50% off fall and winter clothing and shoes for the family for $1 after buying a first pair at sale price.

Other notable discounts include 80% off 10K and 14K gold jewelry and 50% off all holiday light sets.

Other ways to save at Kmart

For Shop Your Way Rewards members, eligible items will receive 100% cashback in points, up to $50. Points can can be redeemed online or at Kmart stores between November 27 and December 3. Not a Shop Your Way Rewards member? It’s free to join.

While you wait to redeem those 100% in cashback points, you can still avail of $10 in points over Black Friday weekend when you text THANKS to 56278. They can be used at retail locations only from November 18 through November 25.

By the way, Kmart’s parent company Sears has also released its Black Friday ad. You can find our coverage of it here.

Kmart Black Friday Ad

Source: BestBlackFriday

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

Staying up to date on all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks has never been easier. Just stay locked to 9to5Toys or give us a follow on Twitter. And with our new 9to5Toys iOS app, you’ll get access to customizable alerts, Apple Watch support and more. Best of all, it’s FREE! So you’ll be able to stay caught up on everything Black Friday with ease.