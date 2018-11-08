L.L. Bean offers 25% off sitewide, including Bean Boots, outerwear & luggage from $59

L.L.Bean takes an extra 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with promo code FALL25. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. If you need a new layering piece for fall weather the men’s Sweater Fleece Pullover is a cozy option you can wear with jeans or khakis alike. Originally priced at $79, it’s currently on sale for $59. This pullover is available in seven colors at this price and can be styled over collared shirts, T-shirts, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Mountain Classic Down Vest is a timeless piece that you can wear for years to come. It’s available in two versatile colors and on sale for $97. For comparison, it was originally priced at $129.

Our top picks for women include: